Alert Baner-Pashan resident helps PMC catch debris-dumping tractor red-handed

PUNE: An alert resident helped the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) catch the errant tractor dumping debris and rubble on the slopes of the Baner-Pashan hills over the weekend. The vigilant resident spotted the debris and rubble-laden tractor struggling up the kuchcha road along the hill slope and immediately notified the Aundh ward office. No sooner, the ward officials rushed to the site and managed to catch the tractor red-handed while dumping the rubble and debris on the road cutting through the hills.

Sandip Khalate, assistant commissioner of the Aundh ward office, said, “We have confiscated the tractor, imposed a penalty of Rs25,000 on the driver, and are investigating further to find out the person behind it. Once we get the details, we will send our report to the roads’ department which will take necessary action.”

Recently on August 24, locals and environmental activists complained about the sudden dumping of debris and rubble to build a kuchcha road cutting through the Baner-Pashan hills when PMC and Pune Smart City Development Corporation (PSCDCL) officials visited the area and denied tendering or authorising any work on the road. The officials assured the group that the debris and rubble would be removed, and that action would be taken against those responsible. Thereafter, the residents, along with the local corporators, lodged a police complaint against those responsible and sent letters to the PMC and PSCDCL to take further action.

Vaishali Patkar, a concerned citizen and part of the team that lodged the police complaint, said, “This hill is part of the BDP (bio-diversity park) area and any kind of work here is illegal. It needs to be protected.”