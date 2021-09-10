Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Alert in Kheri village after 150 people report fever symptoms
others

Alert in Kheri village after 150 people report fever symptoms

Testing confirmed 22 malaria cases; dengue and Covid ruled out, said chief medical officer Dr Shailendra Bhatnagar
By HT Correspondent, Lakhimpur Kheri
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 11:29 PM IST
Kheri DM Arvind Kumar Chaurasiya inspecting Kaima Bujurg village in Kheri on Friday. (ht photo)

High alert has been sounded at Kaima Bujurg village of Kheri district after 150 people reported fever like symptoms during a recent door-to-door survey, said chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Shailendra Bhatnagar.

The CMO said testing has confirmed 22 malaria cases and ruled out Covid and dengue.

“During the door-to-door survey in Kheri villages of various blocks by 1357 survey teams since September 7 as many as 700 fever patients were detected and among these 150 were found in Kaima Bujurg village,” said the CMO.

Following this, Kheri district magistrate Dr Arvind Kumar Chaurasiya, CMO, district panchayat raj officer (DPRO) Saumya Sheel Singh and other officials visited the village and inspected the households.

The DM instructed health officials to set up a round-the-clock health camp in the village to ensure proper sampling and treatment of patients.

Chaurasiya also instructed SDM, BDO and DPRO to camp at the village to monitor the sanitization works.

RELATED STORIES

DM also asked officials to remove water-logging and garbage as well as use anti-larva spray at water-logged places.

“The villagers have also been advised to put on full-sleeve clothes and apply camphor and mustard oil to keep mosquitoes at bay,” the DM said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Four mobile phones recovered from 3 inmates of Ludhiana central jail

Ludhiana: Gun house owner held for selling bullets to miscreant

Ludhiana: Cops end snatching spree with arrest of two

Documentary on Saragarhi heroes released on battle’s 124th anniversary in Ludhiana
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP