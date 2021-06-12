Algae strains from Mirzapur STP caused algal bloom in Ganga

VARANASI: The algae which caused algal bloom in the Ganga in Varanasi due to presence of nitrogen and phosphorus in the water, drained into the river from the oxidation pond in Chunar and sewage treatment plant (STP) in Mirzapur, revealed tests of samples by scientists of Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board.

District magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma had constituted an expert team to find out the cause of algal bloom in the Ganga in Varanasi and instructed it to submit a report by June 10.

The team comprised regional pollution control officer Kalika Singh, Ganga Pollution Control Unit general manager PC Agarwal, assistant commissioner of police (Dashashwamedh) Awadhesh Pandey and two other officials.

Singh and a team of scientists of UPPCB did spot inspection in Ganga from Mirzapur to Varanasi and collected samples of water.

UPPCB scientific officer Dr TN Singh said, “We collected samples of Ganga water from various stretches of the river to find out the cause of algal bloom. The samples were tested, and results revealed that algae strains drained into the river from Mirzapur district’s Chunar oxidation pond and STP. These algae flourished in Varanasi stretch of Ganga due to presence of nitrogen and phosphorous (though mild) which mainly come in the river water from untapped drains.”

A 50 MLD untapped drain in Assi area is discharged in river Ganga. Likewise, another 10 MLD untapped Ramnagar drain also falls into the river. The nitrogen and phosphorus reach the river with the sewage water, according to Dr Singh, and nitrogen and phosphorous act as fertilizer for the algae.

Moreover, a report about the findings had been prepared and it was submitted to the district magistrate, said a senior official at UPPCB.

Regional pollution control officer Singh confirmed it.

A UPPCB scientist said that algal bloom would end as soon as flow of Ganga water increased.

Ganga conservation activist Rajesh Shukla said the algal bloom in the river in Varanasi was first seen around 20 days ago but it was washed away by rain after two days. The algal bloom returned around a week ago due to which the Ganga water looked green in certain stretches.

He said efforts should be made to increase the flow of water.

Shukla demanded that the untapped drains discharging into the river Ganga should be tapped as early as possible.

Prof BD Tripathi, chairman of Mahamana Malviya Research Centre for Ganga, River Development and Water Resource Management (MMRC for Ganga), BHU, said algal bloom was not good for the health of aquatic animals.