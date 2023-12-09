Aligarh Police Station Shooting: Accused SI suspended, efforts on to nab him; injured woman ‘stable’

AGRA While the woman injured in the ‘accidental firing’ at Kotwali police station is reported to be in stable condition, a recommendation has been forwarded by Aligarh police to the district administration to conduct a magistrate probe into the freak case. The absconding accused sub-inspector is still on the run, but his family members are in Aligarh, and efforts are underway to arrest the cop on the run.

Representational photo (HT Photo)

Officiating in the absence of SP City Aligarh, the SP Traffic at Aligarh, Mukesh Chand Uttam, said that a report has been forwarded to the district administration with a recommendation for a magistrate probe regarding the incident on Friday at Kotwali police station when a 52-year-old woman was accidentally shot. The accused sub-inspector at Bhujpura police outpost of Aligarh, Manoj Sharma, allegedly mishandled his pistol.

“The 52-year-old injured woman is reported to be stable. Doctors at JN Medical College in Aligarh have informed that she is under treatment, and all the parameters are reported to be normal,” said SP Traffic Mukesh Chand Uttam on Saturday.

“Teams have been constituted and are active to trace absconding sub-inspector Manoj Sharma, whose parents are in Aligarh and cooperating in the matter. We expect that the sub-inspector will be here to face legal action,” said SP Traffic.

In the normal course, the man from the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) and the local police man reach the house of the applicant for the process of verification in the matter of a passport. But in this matter, the woman was allegedly called to the police station, which unfortunately left her injured in a shocking incident at the police station.

“We are finding out all aspects of the case, and departmental probe is questioning the police staff involved. Those found guilty will face action. Accused SI Manoj Kumar Sharma has already been suspended by SSP Kalanidhi Naithani on Friday,” said Uttam.

SP Traffic claimed that family members of the injured woman are being informed of police action and appeared convinced, he claimed. The police authorities said prima facie it was an ‘accidental fire,’ but assured a full probe and action against the cop for his negligence. The injured woman, identified as Ishrat Nigar (52), was admitted to JN Medical College in Aligarh in a serious condition. She was being operated upon when reports last came.

SI Manoj Kumar, deployed at Bhujpura police station, was suspended for negligence, and a case registered against him under section 307 (attempt to murder) at Kotwali police station in Aligarh. Sharma (50) had joined duty in Aligarh three months ago after being shifted from Agra, said police sources. “Senior police officials are looking into the matter to find out how the gun went off. There were other cops present on the spot at the CCTNS office of the police station but were saved,” he said.

“My mother was planning to go for ‘Haj Umra’ for which she had gone for verification of the passport to the police station,” said the inconsolable daughter of the injured woman after reaching the hospital on Friday.

