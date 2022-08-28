Aligarh police top Agra zone sports meet with 90 medals

The Aligarh police sports team stood first by winning 90 medals during the 14th inter-district sports meet organised at Maharani Ahilya Bai Holkar Stadium in Aligarh. The Mathura police team stood runner-up with 54 medals, followed by the Etah police team at the third position with 17 medals.

In all, 244 policemen from eight districts of the Agra zone participated in the three-day meet that concluded on Saturday. Out of these, 54 female and 190 male sportspersons participated in different events of wrestling, weight lifting, boxing, arm wrestling, bodybuilding and powerlifting.

DIG Aligarh range Deepak Kumar was the chief guest of the occasion. He motivated the cops attending the meet to continue their association with sports for their fitness and efficiency.

SSP Aligarh Kalanidhi Naithani hosted the sports meet and awarded medals to the winners in different events. According to him, the success ‘mantra’ behind an outstanding performance by Aligarh police personnel was their regular practice.

The event was organised under the supervision of the officials from the police department at Aligarh including, SP traffic and Police Lines, Mukesh Kumar, circle officer (III) Shwetabh Pandey and senior inspector Anubhav Kumar Tripathi.

Teams from Aligarh, Agra, Mainpuri, Etah, Kasganj, Mathura, Firozabad and Hathras police participated in the event.