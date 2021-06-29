Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / All illegal entry, exit points on Panipat-Jalandhar stretch will be sealed: NHAI
others

All illegal entry, exit points on Panipat-Jalandhar stretch will be sealed: NHAI

Amid the ongoing controversy over barricading on NH-44 in front of a roadside dhaba in Kurukshetra, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to seal all illegal entry and exit points on the Panipat-Jalandhar stretch of the highway
By Neeraj Mohan, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 11:10 PM IST
The work to seal 70 such illegal cuts detected in Karnal is near completion and will be completed in Kurukshetra over the next 20 days. (HT File)

This was informed by NHAI, Ambala’s section engineer Bhanu Pratap Singh while presenting his report on behalf of the NHAI before the road safety committee in Kurukshetra.

He said that under the Road Safety Policy, in order to curb road mishaps on NH-44, they have decided to close the cuts in front of private properties and other such illegal cuts.

He added that a survey of all illegal entry and exit points was conducted and it was found that most of these cuts are located in front of private properties, especially eateries.

He did not mention the number of such cuts identified in Kurukshetra but said that these are the cause of many road accidents on one of the busiest highways in country.

“Work on blocking these illegal cuts from Panipat to Jalandhar is in progress and around five to six illegal exit and entry points are being blocked everyday,” he added.

He said the work to block such 70 illegal cuts detected in Karnal is near completion and will be completed in Kurukshetra over the next 20 days.

Barricading of an exit point in front of a roadside dhaba in Umri village of Kurukshetra district had sparked controversy as the owner of the dhaba, Ram Singh Rana, had alleged that the authorities blocked the way to his eatery because he was providing services to the agitating farmers at Singhu border.

Many political leaders, including SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, and farmer associations have come out in his support.

Farm unions associated with the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha have even threatened to intensify their protests if the barricades are not removed by July 2.

