Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / All members of newly formed Bodo militant outfit in Assam likely to surrender
others

All members of newly formed Bodo militant outfit in Assam likely to surrender

In a statement issued in March, the outfit had stated that formation of a separate state of Bodoland for people from the Bodo tribe was their main goal
By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 12:33 PM IST
M Batha and his cadres were part of the 1,615 militants who had surrendered in January last year after the signing of the third Bodo peace pact between the Centre and four factions of National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB). (PTI)

All members of a newly formed Bodo militant outfit, National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB), including its chief Binod Mushahary alias M Batha, are expected to surrender at a ceremony in Assam on Thursday.

“People’s trust on the govt. policies is reflected by NLFB’s decision to return to the mainstream today. I welcome their homecoming,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on Thursday.

“We reiterate our commitment for all-round development of Bodoland and to protect the unique socio-cultural and political identity of Bodo people,” he added.

Also Read | CAA, NRC will not hurt Indian Muslims: Bhagwat in Assam

National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced a 10 lakh reward for Batha’s capture. He is reported to be hiding in Arunachal Pradesh along with around 60 cadres. They are expected to lay down their arms at Mazbat in Udalguri district.

Batha and his cadres were part of the 1,615 militants who had surrendered in January last year after the signing of the third Bodo peace pact between the Centre and four factions of National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB).

But Batha and his followers went back to the jungles after a few months and formed NLFB. Details of the new outfit emerged in February this year after recovery of a large cache of arms meant for NLFB was seized in Assam.

In a statement issued in March, the outfit had stated that formation of a separate state of Bodoland for people from the Bodo tribe was their main goal. The NIA registered a case against the outfit in May this year and is probing their activities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Man proposes to girlfriend on live TV during England vs Pakistan match. Watch

Dog isn't sure why the ‘other’ doggo is giving him so much attitude. Watch

Rebirth in the Cradle of Everest

Doggo trying to finish obstacle course is most of us on Thursdays
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Chandrayaan-2
Farmers' protest LIVE updates
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP