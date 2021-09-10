Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
All Parties Hurriyat Conference hopes new dispensation in Afghanistan will be inclusive

The conglomerate said that after the unfolding of confusing and chaotic events in Afghanistan during the past month, it hopes that the formation of the new government will put an end to the four decades of ceaseless conflict and uncertainty.
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 02:08 AM IST
All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq issued the statement on the new dispensation in Afghanistan. (HT FILE)

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Thursday hoped that the new dispensation in Afghanistan was inclusive and broad-based.

The conglomerate said that after the unfolding of confusing and chaotic events in Afghanistan during the past month, it hopes that the formation of the new government will put an end to the four decades of ceaseless conflict and uncertainty.

“APHC also hopes that the new dispensation in Afghanistan is inclusive and broad-based and bears in mind that Islam as a religion is unambiguous in advocating human equality and rights, economic fairness and religious tolerance as foundational values,” it said in a statement.

The APHC also said it hopes these values will be the guiding principles of the new dispensation both in letter and spirit, as well as keeping up with internationally accepted norms .

The Hurriyat further said that it understands that no two conflict regions are the same and the differences between Afghanistan and Kashmir are well-known.

