IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / All polluting industries in Capital will likely switch to PNG by month-end: Delhi pollution control body
HT Image
HT Image
others

All polluting industries in Capital will likely switch to PNG by month-end: Delhi pollution control body

New Delhi: All industries in the Capital will likely switch to petroleum natural gas (PNG), a cleaner alternative to polluting fuels, by January 31, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) said on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
By Soumya Pillai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:42 PM IST

New Delhi: All industries in the Capital will likely switch to petroleum natural gas (PNG), a cleaner alternative to polluting fuels, by January 31, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) said on Thursday.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and Adjoining Areas had in December last year directed all industrial units in Delhi to switch to PNG by January 31, and had directed the DPCC to inspect and identify industries using polluting fuels and act against those found violating the directive.

In the latest report, the DPCC said out of the total 1,644 polluting industries identified in the national capital, 1,624 have converted to PNG, as on Thursday. Officials said the remaining units will be inspected in the coming weeks and a status report will be filed before the CAQM on January 31.

“At least 1,624 industrial units in Delhi have converted to PNG, a safer and non-polluting fuel out of 1644 units using polluting fuels. This is a major step in controlling the city’s industrial emissions. We are hoping that by January 31, when the deadline set by the CAQM will be completed, we can make a complete switch to clean fuel,” a DPCC official said.

The official said a status report has also been submitted to the CAQM and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

In an air review meeting conducted on December 22, the commission reviewed the progress of switching over of industries operating in Delhi to PNG.

Representatives of the Delhi government, DPCC, Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL), and Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) had attended the meeting to chalk out a plan to switch these industrial units to cleaner fuels as a long term initiative to reduce the pollution levels in Delhi.

“About 1,644 of the industrial units spread across 50 industrial areas in Delhi had been identified for the switch over to PNG. The Commission stressed the need to switch over by all identified industries in Delhi considering the sector is one of the major contributors to air pollution in Delhi and the NCR or the National Capital Region,” the minutes of the meeting read.

IGL and GAIL have also been directed to complete the pipeline network, metering, and associated infrastructure by January 31.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
others

AAP, BJP spar over allegations of financial irregularities

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:45 PM IST
New Delhi: A war of words broke out between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday after the former alleged financial irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

SDMC may allow only five food carts per ward, provide permanent licence

By Ashish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Wednesday proposed to provide permanent licences to at least five smart food eateries, including food trucks, vans, e-carts in each municipal ward, officials said on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

All polluting industries in Capital will likely switch to PNG by month-end: Delhi pollution control body

By Soumya Pillai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:42 PM IST
New Delhi: All industries in the Capital will likely switch to petroleum natural gas (PNG), a cleaner alternative to polluting fuels, by January 31, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) said on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

The burglar who made away with jewellery worth 20 crore, but got caught within 24 hours

By Shiv Sunny
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:40 PM IST
New Delhi: An electrician-cum-technician working for a jewellery showroom in South Delhi’s Kalkaji used his professional skills and supplemented them by watching YouTube videos to break into the same shop to steal 25 kilos of gold and diamond jewellery worth 20 crore, the Delhi Police said on Thursday after arresting the suspect and recovering the entire stolen items
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Labourer killed, two injured in Ambala building collapse

By HT Correspondent, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:42 PM IST
A 35-year-old labourer was killed and his two coworkers were injured after an under-construction building collapsed in Ambala Cantonment’s Patel Nagar on Thursday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Photo
HT Photo
others

Poor turnout in Pune district leads to vaccine wastage

By Namrata Devikar
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:06 PM IST
Each vial has ten doses and vials need to be used up within four hours once opened.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Alarm bells ring over safety of Covishield manufacturing unit amid fire incident

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:40 PM IST
PUNE The building inside Serum Institute of India’s (SII’s) Manjri plant where the fire broke out during afternoon hours on Thursday may have been an alarm for the vaccine manufacturer even as the facility where Covishield vaccine is being manufactured and stored is one-kilometre away through aerial distance though, by road, it is estimated to be two kilometres away
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC fire department battles staff crunch

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:40 PM IST
PUNE The shortage of manpower at Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) fire department came to light amid the fire incident at Serum Institute of India’s (SII’s) Manjri facility on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Expert panel will probe fire incident at SII: Ajit Pawar

By Shalaka Shinde
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:40 PM IST
PUNE An audit will be conducted in the fire incident at Serum Institute of India’s (SII’s) Manjari plant that claimed five lives, while an expert panel will determine the cause of the fire, according to Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister of Maharashtra and Pune guardian minister who visited the facility on Thursday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune district reports 455 new cases, 7 deaths

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:39 PM IST
PUNE The district reported 455 new cases of Covid-19 and seven deaths on Thursday, according to the state health department
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Maneka Gandhi gets civic chief to change order on pet waste in public domain

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:11 PM IST
PUNE BJP leader and animal activist Maneka Gandhi, on Thursday, asked the Pune municipal commissioner to alter a notice the PMC put out on pet waste, after receiving complaints from Pune residents
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Joint political front needed to solve industrial issues in Chakan: German Consul General

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:13 PM IST
PUNE Dr Jurgen Morhard, Germany’s Consul General to India, on Thursday, stressed the need for a joint political front for solving problems related to bad roads in the Chakan industrial area
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

“Godman” booked for duping man of Rs3.80 lakh

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:18 PM IST
PUNE A 36-year-old man has been booked under Anti Black Magic Act and for cheating the family of an ailing IT professional in Kondhwa by posing as a self-proclaimed “godman” and promising cure through magical pigeons
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PNG Jewellers duped of 1.6 crore

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:18 PM IST
PUNE PN Gadgil Jewellers has been duped of 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

SII dispatches Covishield to Bhutan, Maldives

By Shalaka Shinde
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:17 PM IST
PUNE Covid vaccine export from India began with a maiden long-haul journey to Bhutan followed by the Maldives on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP