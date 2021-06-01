Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / All shops can open from 7am to 2pm in Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli
others

All shops can open from 7am to 2pm in Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli

With the Maharashtra government permitting some relaxations for districts with positivity rate below 10%, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has released its own notification on the extension of the lockdown till June 15
By Megha Pol and Sajana Nambiar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 12:40 AM IST
HT Image

With the Maharashtra government permitting some relaxations for districts with positivity rate below 10%, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has released its own notification on the extension of the lockdown till June 15. As on Monday, Thane’s positivity rate stands at 7.86%.

TMC has permitted all shops to remain open from 7am to 2pm. Non-essential shops, however, will have to remain closed during weekends. TMC also directed non-essential shops in malls and shopping complexes to remain closed.

The civic body will continue to impose stricter norms at the eight containment zones in the city. The norms for these zones will be decided depending on the situation.

A civic official said, “We have not permitted shops in malls or shopping centres to open, to avoid crowding at these places. Non-essential shops in markets can remain open till 2pm, except on weekends.” Restaurants are also permitted to carry on with home deliveries.

Meanwhile, the Kalyan Dombivli civic body also announced relaxations and allowed shops selling agricultural products to remain open from 7am to 7pm. However, no counter delivery will be allowed after 2pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Natasa Stankovic, Suniel Shetty react to Pandya brothers’ pic with their grandma

Cop feeds poori and sabji to elderly woman, picture goes viral

Chocolate-coated grasshoppers to mealworm salad, eatery serves insects as meals

Man’s sweet gesture for kids playing volleyball without net wins hearts. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Parents Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP