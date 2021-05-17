All Uttar Pradesh districts report less than 1000 fresh Covid-19 cases

Uttar Pradesh recorded a further fall in fresh Covid cases on Sunday, with all 75 districts reporting less than 1,000 new cases, according to official data. The state logged 10682 Covid cases and 311 fatalities on Sunday. With this, the case tally has reached 1619645 and the death toll reached 17546 .

Over 80% of the total active cases under treatment in the state were in home isolation, said the data from the state health department.

“Of the total 163003 active cases under treatment, 134615 are in home isolation,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a (virtual) press conference on the Covid situation in the state on Sunday evening. Precisely 82.58% of the active cases are in home isolation.

“The remaining patients are getting treatment in government and private Covid facilities. The recovery rate in the state is 88.92%,” said Prasad.

On Sunday, all 75 districts reported less than 1,000 fresh cases, maximum 701 being from Meerut. Maximum 27 deaths were also reported from Meerut while Lucknow reported 20, Kanpur 13, Prayagraj 4, Chandauli and Basti 12 each, Jhansi, Azamgarh and Saharanpur 9 each, Mathura 10, Ghaziabad 7, Gautam Buddha Nagar 4 and Varanasi 7 deaths, according to state health department data. In all 12 districts reported zero deaths.

