The Allahabad High Court directed the immediate freezing of all new construction, external development, and creation of third-party rights across 236.87 acres of land allotted for the Jaypee Greens Golf Course in Greater Noida. The court will next hear the case on December 7. (Representative photo)

A division bench comprising Justices Saumitra Dayal Singh and Swarupama Chaturvedi passed the interim order on November 3 while hearing a writ petition filed by the Jaypee Greens Golf Members Association against the state of Uttar Pradesh and four other respondents, including the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) and developers.

The court will next hear the case on December 7.

The dispute centres on the interpretation of two identical lease deeds executed for the 236.87-acre parcel. Under the terms of the lease, a minimum of 193.85 acres was strictly earmarked for the construction of a golf course and club house facilities, leaving only 43.02 acres for other permissible developments.

The petitioners challenged the on-going and proposed construction of villas, condominiums, apartments, hotels, a tennis academy and other commercial and institutional buildings on land meant exclusively for the golf course.

After going through the arguments raised on behalf of the development authority and builders, who acquired rights from the original lessee, M/s JP Associates Ltd., the high court rejected the prima facie claim that residential villas and apartments can be categorised as golf-related activities under the master plan.

The court noted that intrinsic evidence in the lease deed clearly shows the intent of the parties was not to violate the 193.85-acre minimum threshold reserved for the golf course and club house.

High court bars fresh construction, external development on 236.87-acre land until next hearing Pending the final resolution of what legally constitutes golf-related activities, the high court directed that no new construction or external development may be initiated or continued on any part of the 236.87-acre land until the next hearing.

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However, the court permitted internal development on those specific constructed properties, strictly at the constructing party’s own risk and cost.

The court also said that no third-party rights such as sales, bookings, or transfers may be created over any part of the 236.87 acres or any buildings constructed thereon with immediate effect.

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