Adani secures $1.7-bn takeover of bankrupt Jaypee Group in major infra win

The National Company Law Tribunal has approved Adani Enterprises Ltd.’s ₹14,535 crore ($1.74 billion) resolution plan to acquire bankrupt infrastructure heavyweight Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. The ruling, delivered orally by NCLT’s Allahabad bench on Tuesday, 17 March 2026, marks the culmination of a high-stakes insolvency process and hands billionaire Gautam Adani a sprawling portfolio of cement, real estate, and hospitality assets. Adani Enterprises Chairman Gautam Adani. While Vedanta can challenge the Adani-Jaypee acquisition deal in NCLAT, Adani Enterprises can still go ahead with the takeover. (Reuters)

The landmark decision formally dismisses a legal challenge mounted by rival bidder Vedanta Ltd., clearing the path for one of India’s most significant corporate rescues under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) of 2016. Following the NCLT’s approval, the resolution plan becomes legally binding, initiating the transfer of operational control to the Adani Group and setting the stage for overdue creditor payouts.

The Winning Financial Formula Adani Enterprises emerged victorious after a fiercely contested bidding war, systematically outmanoeuvering industry peers Vedanta and Dalmia Bharat. The conglomerate secured an overwhelming 89% approval from JAL’s Committee of Creditors last November, comfortably surpassing the 66% legal threshold required by the IBC to push a resolution forward.

The deciding factor in Adani’s favour was a structurally superior and front-loaded payout mechanism. The approved plan offers a realisable value of approximately ₹15,343 crore, featuring an aggressive upfront cash component of roughly ₹6,000 crore, with the remainder slated for disbursement within two years.

In stark contrast, Vedanta’s competing ₹12,505 crore offer proposed a prolonged payment schedule stretched over five years.

Creditor support was overwhelmingly driven by National Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd., which wielded 85.43% of the voting power after consolidating toxic debt from a consortium of lenders originally led by the State Bank of India. While the resolution brings commercial closure, creditors will take a substantial haircut against JAL’s massive admitted claims, reflecting the severe financial degradation the infrastructure group has suffered over the past decade.

Adani Cement, Realty Empire For the Adani Group, the acquisition is a strategic masterstroke that accelerates its aggressive consolidation across core infrastructure sectors. JAL’s “crown jewel” assets will immediately bolt onto Adani’s existing operations, offering significant synergies in building materials and real estate development.

In the cement sector, Adani inherits an operational capacity of 6.5 million tonnes per annum across strategically located plants in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Crucially, the deal includes access to captive leased limestone mines. This acquisition directly feeds into the broader ambitions of Adani Group firm Ambuja Cements Ltd., which is aggressively targeting a total production capacity of 155 million tonnes per annum by the financial year 2028.

Beyond industrial assets, the takeover hands Adani a massive land bank and premium real estate footprint. JAL’s portfolio includes nearly 3,985 acres of prime land in the National Capital Region, encompassing the upscale Jaypee Greens in Greater Noida, segments of Wishtown in Noida, and the Jaypee International Sports City situated near the upcoming Jewar International Airport.

Additionally, the Adani Group will absorb JAL's commercial office spaces in Delhi-NCR, along with a hospitality division comprising five premium hotel properties spread across the capital region, Mussoorie, and Agra.

The fall of a infrastructure titan The NCLT’s verdict serves as the final chapter in the spectacular rise and fall of the Jaypee Group. Once a bellwether for Indian infrastructure—famed for constructing the Yamuna Expressway and India’s sole Formula One racing track—the company’s fortunes unraveled under the weight of relentless, debt-fuelled expansion.

JAL’s vulnerabilities were exacerbated by the lingering effects of the 2008 global financial crisis and chronic delays in massive residential projects, which triggered an avalanche of homebuyer litigation. The company was formally admitted into the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process in June of last year after defaulting on aggregate loans amounting to a staggering ₹57,185 crore.

Legal Recourse and Next Steps While the NCLT’s approval intends to bring commercial finality, the legal manoeuvering may not be entirely over. Dissenting parties, including Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta, retain the right to challenge the order before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal. Vedanta had previously alleged the creditor voting process was opaque, branding it a “commercial conspiracy”.

However, legal experts note that appellate courts rarely interfere with the commercial wisdom of a committee of creditors. Crucially, an appeal does not automatically stay the implementation of an NCLT-approved resolution plan.

Unless the NCLAT grants a specific injunction, Adani Group can proceed with the takeover, executing the implementation matrix directly or through a designated special purpose vehicle.