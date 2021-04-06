Home / Cities / Others / Allahabad HC suspends mediation cases till further order
others

Allahabad HC suspends mediation cases till further order

In view of recent spike in Covid-19 cases, hearing in all cases listed in Allahabad high court mediation centre will remain suspended from April 6 till further orders
By Jitendra Sarin, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 12:42 AM IST
HT Image

In view of recent spike in Covid-19 cases, hearing in all cases listed in Allahabad high court mediation centre will remain suspended from April 6 till further orders.

According to a notification issued by chairman of committee for mediation and conciliation centre at Allahabad, Justice Suneet Kumar, for further information regarding the status of the case, the concerned parties may visit official website of Allahabad High Court - www.allahabadhighcourt.in.

The Allahabad High Court Mediation and Conciliation Centre (AHMCC), which was inaugurated on October 6, 2006, has been functioning on the compound of high court.

During the proceedings, when it appears to the high court that a case is appropriate for being referred to mediation/conciliation, it may refer such case to AHMCC.

Once the case is referred by the court for mediation, the parties visit the centre, where their disputes are resolved with the assistance of trained mediators. The settlement, accepted by the court, is binding on the parties and can be enforced as court’s order/decree.

In another administrative order, the high court has directed all the subordinate courts of the state to strictly follow covid-19 guidelines and ensure that lawyers and litigants in limited numbers were allowed to enter the court premises.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Roof collapse: Ludhiana’s industrial units run foul of most local building by-laws

Devotees to have access to Ramgarhia Bunga from Golden Temple parikarma

Two girls raped in Amritsar

Antilia explosives scare- Mansukh Hiran death case: NIA recreates crime scene at Mumbai station

Further, as per guidelines of high court, every district court will function as per rules and guidelines issued from time to time and will take up judicial and administrative work except recording of evidence during trial. Also one or two courts in every district will function through video conferencing facility.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP