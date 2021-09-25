Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Allahabad University begins process to fill 412 non-teaching posts
Allahabad University begins process to fill 412 non-teaching posts

Allahabad University administration will soon be starting the process for the recruitment of teaching faculty members too
By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 09:09 PM IST
The Allahabad University (AU) on Friday started the online application process for filling 412 non-teaching vacant posts at the central university. Candidates can fill in the form by visiting the university website www.allduniv.ac.in, say university officials. The last date for submitting the online application form is October 23. The posts on offer include 15 posts of Group A, 36 of Group B and maximum 361 posts of Group C, they add.

As per the advertisement released by the AU administration, maximum 90 posts are of multi-tasking staff for which class 10 pass candidates up to 30 years of age can apply. For the 64 posts of library attendant, class 12 pass candidates, who have completed a diploma or a certificate course in library science, are eligible.

There are also 49 posts of junior office attendants, 30 posts of laboratory assistants and 47 posts of laboratory attendants. AU has not recruited employees in Group A category for a long time. Due to this, the work of the university is getting affected. The executive council of AU had decided to undertake recruitment against 632 posts.

But in the advertisement released on Friday, the number of posts came down to 412. AU public relations officer Jaya Kapoor said the number of posts had been reduced due to promotion of employees, adjustment of Institute of Correspondence Courses and Continuing Education (ICC&CE) staff and compassionate appointment etc.

“There has been a reduction in the advertised posts by 220 as compared to the approved 632 posts. Therefore, recruitment would be done only for 412 posts,” she added.

Applications have also been invited for two posts of system analysts/ system programmers in Group A and eight posts of computer operator in Group B category. BCA or equivalent qualification has been sought for recruitment to 23 posts of data entry operator in Group C. Apart from this, those having computer knowledge will get preference in recruitment to 49 posts of junior office attendants, officials said citing the advertisement.

AU administration would soon be commencing the process for the recruitment of teaching faculty members too. Presently, 603 teaching positions are lying vacant in various departments of the university. Of these, 357 posts are of assistant professors, 168 of associate professors and 68 posts of professors.

