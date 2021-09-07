Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Allahabad University convocation: List of 304 students to be awarded medals finalised
Allahabad University convocation: List of 304 students to be awarded medals finalised

Convocation ceremony to be held on September 23 will also witness 550 PhD degrees being awarded to students
By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
UPDATED ON SEP 07, 2021 10:09 PM IST
Preparations are in full swing for the Allahabad University convocation ceremony to held on September 23. (file photo)

The Allahabad University (AU) officials have finalised a list of 304 meritorious students who would be awarded medals during the convocation ceremony scheduled on September 23, said a varsity official.

Also, 550 PhD degrees would be awarded during the ceremony.

“The convocation would witness medals and degrees being awarded to students of sessions 2018-19 and 2019-20. Of these, 146 students are of 2018-19 session and 158 students of 2019-20 session who would be awarded medals,” said Jaya Kapoor, public relation officer of AU.

A total of 133 girl students, including 66 of 2018-19 session and 67 of 2019-20 session would be awarded medals during the function, she said.

“The process of selection of Chancellor Medal winner is also in process and the names will be announced shortly. Besides, Dronacharya award for teachers and Meghnad Saha award for best research scholars will also be finalised soon,” Kapoor said.

During the ceremony, Bollywood lyricist and poet Gulzar will be conferred with honorary degree of DLitt. The renowned poet has already given his consent for attending the ceremony.

The special guest of the function would be chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC) prof DP Singh. The function will also be attended by chancellor of AU Ashish Chauhan and chief rector and governor Anandiben Patel.

