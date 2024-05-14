Allahabad University introduces QR codes on marksheets for easy verification

Allahabad University has decided to include QR codes on all issued marksheets across courses, allowing for easy verification from anywhere in the world. Allahabad University campus (HT File)

The university has also resolved to discontinue all postgraduate courses in affiliated colleges that attract less than half of the total allotted seats for admission. This decision was made during a meeting of the AU academic council, chaired by AU vice-chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava, according to AU PRO Prof Jaya Kapoor.

With QR codes printed on marksheets, students will no longer need to visit the university or engage in time-consuming verification processes.

“The QR code on the marksheet allows verification of printed data and stored data in the system. Details are encrypted in the form of a QR code, which can be decoded by a QR scanner,” explained officials.

Prof Jaya Kapoor mentioned that many postgraduate courses in different subjects are being conducted in self-financed mode in AU-affiliated colleges. However, half of the seats in most of these courses remain vacant, failing to attract a significant number of students. As a result, the Academic Council decided to discontinue courses in colleges where admissions in any postgraduate subject are less than half of the total allotted seats.

Furthermore, the Academic Council discussed the revision and update of the university’s current course offerings. After deliberation, the council approved the implementation of a revised and updated course curriculum.

Additionally, the Academic Council approved the update of the university’s statutes. Prof. Kapoor stated that a combined course has been prepared for the pre-PhD program in social sciences, with its implementation approved from the new academic session.