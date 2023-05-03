Allahabad University’s revamped website launched

Allahabad University (AU) now has a fully in-house revamped website. The new-look website of the university— https://allduniv.ac.in/—was launched by vice chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava, on Tuesday.

Public relations officer of AU, Prof Jaya Kapoor said, “The revamped website has been fully developed in-house and this new website of AU is a dynamic one built by using Wordpress (a content management system) with a number of new features.”

She further added that the website is easy to use as it provides a user-friendly interface that makes it easy for anyone authorised by the varsity to create and manage a webpage, even without any major technical skills.

Besides, the move was quite cost effective for AU as it has been built using open-source software (wordpress), which allows customisability at lower cost without the requirement of any license to be purchased, she added.

She informed that users with different permission levels can be added as per the requirement with needed permission, so that many site users can work/update/modify data without compromising site security and changes.

Moreover, the revamped website is mobile friendly as this website is designed to be mobile responsive. It can function well on any device, including smartphones and tablets, she explained.

“This website can be easily scaled to meet any future requirement of the university,” she added.

