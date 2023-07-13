Now, ‘ABC’ (ID) must for online admission to Allahabad University courses

Candidates registering online for admission to Allahabad University’s (AU) undergraduate and postgraduate courses will need an Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) ID, made mandatory by the university.

Allahabad University (file)

The ABC is a virtual/digital storehouse that contains information of credits earned by each student throughout their study period.

“This year AU administration has introduced six courses under the new national education policy-2020 and ABC ID is required for students taking admission in these courses so that credit score earned during the course period could be stored through it,” director admissions, professor JK Pati said.

Candidates who had appeared for CUET-2022 exam will be able to register for admission through this system.

“The ABC ID will have to be compulsorily mentioned in the registration form of UG courses. The online portal for registration has been tested in various phases and AU has commenced registration process on Wednesday. Detailed guidelines have been issued for it,” he added.

“Under the multiple entry and multiple exit system, if a student leaves studies midway, certificate, diploma and degree will be awarded on the basis of credits earned during that time period and the same ID will be used if that student continues studies in any other institution,” said professor Pati.

A student will be provided certificate on clearing first year, diploma on passing the second year and degree on passing the third year for courses under NEP-2020.

HOW TO CREATE ABC ID

“When students open and enter their Digi locker, they will have to click at the education section and click on ABC ID. Thereafter, they will have to verify the same with their Aadhaar number,” professor JK Pati said.

“Once verified, one will need to select an institution and those aspiring to study at AU will have to click on the same and create their ID by clicking on the word ‘create’,” he added.

After this, a 12-digit unique ID would be created. This will have to be filled in the registration form while taking admission at AU, professor Pati said.

“If the student wishes to leave the study after one or two years, they can join any other institution (provided there is a vacancy in the same course). At that time, this unique ID will provide his previous credit score and the future scores will also be automatically saved in Digi locker,” he added.

WHAT IS ABC

Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) is a virtual/digital storehouse that contains the information of credits earned by individual students throughout their learning journey. It will enable students to open their accounts and give multiple options for entering and leaving colleges or universities. Academic Bank of Credits has been established on the lines of the National Academic Depository (NAD). Despite the fact that ABC enables students to register or commence credit transfer, the final outcomes of credit redemption and issuance of certificates, as well as the compilation of award records, are administered by academic institutions via the NAD Platform. Hence being the owner of academic awards, academic institutions too need to mandatorily register themselves under ABC via NAD