Allahabad University slashes hostel readmission fee by 50%

Allahabad University (AU) administration has decided that those undergraduate students seeking readmission in AU hostels for the academic session 2021-22 would have to deposit just 50% of the prescribed fee for their hostel room allotment.

“We have decided that students, seeking readmission, will need to pay half of the total hostel readmission fee,” said dean student welfare (DSW), Prof KP Singh.

“However, this facility will be limited till June 30, 2022 or completion of annual/semester examination of the student concerned whichever is earlier and will be applicable for 2021-22 session only. Thus, students seeking hostel readmission need to submit their fee at the earliest,” the DSW clarified.

AU hostellers have to take readmission each year after paying annual charges on moving to the next class. The annual fee for single seat occupancy in AU hostel is ₹14,500 while ₹12,500 is charged for double seat occupancy.

The decision by the varsity authorities is timed with start of offline teaching in AU from mid-February. This would continue till June 30.

“Any inmate, who takes hostel readmission, would be staying for next four-five months only. Thus, it was decided against charging the hostellers for full 10 months,” the DSW said.

Protest against offline exam

PRAYAGRAJ: Arts faculty campus of Allahabad University (AU) again witnessed student protest against holding offline exams on Wednesday. The student leaders, who have been demanding that examinations be held online, staged a sit in at the arts faculty. They also locked the campus main gate. “The deputy proctor met us and informed that all those seeking online examinations should submit their applications to AU authorities. We would do so on March 3,”said student leader Ajay Yadav ‘Samrat’.

Members of the high-powered committee set up by the AU vice-chancellor Sangita Srivastava had recently met representatives of the agitating students on the issue.

PHOTO CAPTION: Allahabad University campus (HT File Photo)