Allahabad University students take out march against fee hike

Hundreds of students of Allahabad University (AU) took out a foot march from the AU campus to the Balson crossing on Monday. Their protest was against the varsity administration on the issue of the varsity’s move of fee hike for new students and in support of their other demands including restoration of the students’ union which they have been raising for the past many months.

The student leaders marched to the Balson crossing and garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. While marching on the road, the protesting student leaders shouted slogans against the AU administration in support of their demands.

They expressed their resentment against the alleged 400% hike in fees for different courses at AU. They also raised their voice in support of the reinstatement of the students’ union and against the alleged irregularities committed in the appointments at AU and also against the arbitrary attitude of the AU administration.

The protesting student leaders informed that they took an oath at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi that until democracy is restored in AU and the increased fees taken from students who have taken admission this year are refunded, their fight against the AU administration will continue.

Meanwhile, the student leaders on Monday also held a meeting at the Union Hall of AU, located at the Arts campus of the varsity. The student leaders have decided to hold an all-India student leaders conference on February 21 at Union Hall.