Allahabad University to hire 24 Botany dept teachers soon, interviews from Nov 2

PRAYAGRAJ: Continuing the ongoing process of teacher recruitment at Allahabad University (AU), interviews of shortlisted applicants against 24 vacant posts of faculty members for the department of Botany would be conducted by the central varsity authorities from November 2.

Interviews will be held from 9 am at the AU guest house. As per the AU administration, the interviews would be held against two vacant professor posts, eight vacant associate professor posts, and 14 vacant assistant professor posts.

For about seven years, AU’s Botany department didn’t witness any recruitment of teachers. In 2015, five assistant professors were recruited into the department but only three of them joined. Before this, five lecturer posts were filled back in 1996.

According to the information released by the varsity administration, 19 candidates have been called for unreserved category of assistant professor on November 2. On the same day, six candidates of OBC category, four from persons with disability (PWD) and eight candidates of Agriculture Botany have also been called for the interview.

On November 3, 25 candidates of OBC category, eight each from ST and SC categories respectively have been called for the interview against the vacant posts of assistant professor in the department. Subsequently, on November 4, 16 candidates of economically weaker section and 25 unreserved category candidates have been called. Finally, on November 5, 40 shortlisted candidates of unreserved category of assistant professor are set to appear for the interview.

In another important development, it has been informed that four AU departments would soon get 81 new teachers. Interview for teacher recruitment for these vacant positions has already been completed by AU. The envelopes of the selected candidates will be opened soon in the meeting of the executive council.

Earlier, the interview for 24 posts of teachers in the department of Political Science was held from September 7 to 10. This included 15 posts of assistant professor, seven posts of associate professor and two posts of professor. At the same time, an advertisement was issued for four posts for teachers in the department of Sociology -- three posts of assistant professor and one post of professor.

However, the screening committee did not find any suitable candidates for the post of professor no one was shortlisted. Consequently, interviews were held on September 11 to recruit three assistant professors. Similarly, the wait for new teachers of department of Ancient History, Archaeology and Culture of AU would also be over soon. Interviews have also been conducted for the recruitment of 33 vacant teaching posts -- five posts for professor, 11 for associate professor, and 16 for assistant professor -- of this department.

Additionally, interviews have also been completed for 21 vacant teaching positions in the department of Education. This includes two posts for professor, seven for associate professor and 12 for assistant professor. “Thus, in totality, if suitable candidates are found by the respective selection committees against all the 81 teaching positions of these four departments, they would be getting 81 new teachers. This would end the long scarcity of regular faculty members in these departments,” said professor Jaya Kapoor, AU’s public relations officer.