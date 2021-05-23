Allahabad University to hold convocation on September 23

Allahabad University (AU) will hold its convocation function on September 23, the foundation day of the central varsity. A decision in this regard was taken in a virtual meeting chaired by the vice-chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava on Saturday.

The all-important meeting was attended by all the deans, heads of the departments, directors of institutes and coordinators of centres of the university.

After discussion, it was decided that the next convocation of AU would be held on September 23. It was on September 23, 1887, that AU was established as the fourth university in the country.

“The decision as to whether the event will be in online or an offline mode will depend on the then prevailing Covid situation,” informed the public relation officer (PRO) of AU Jaya Kapoor while confirming the decision.

Earlier, AU had held its convocation ceremony after a gap of 15 long years on September 5, 2019. Noble laureate Kailash Satyarthi was the chief guest at the event who delivered the presidential address. This was the first convocation after AU became a central university in 2005.

Before this, AU had organised the last convocation in 2003-04. The convocation was also held in the year 1993-94 when Prof SC Srivastava was the VC. The university had invited Samajwadi Party patriarch and the then defence minister Mulayam Singh Yadav as the chief guest. Former President APJ Abdul Kalam and former chief election commissioner TN Sheshan were awarded honorary DSc and LLD degrees respectively.

“A call for the institution of medals and scholarships has been made and those interested in sponsoring them can do so. A three-member committee has been set up to scrutinise the proposals and the details will be available on the AU website soon,” said the PRO.

In another important decision, the AU administration has announced that the tenure of the guest faculty, presently engaged in different departments, has been extended till July 15, 2021. The decision has been taken to facilitate the completion of the course of the classes whose exams are scheduled in July.

The heads of the departments were also informed that from May 27, the offices will start reopening for administrative work with 50 per cent of staff coming for three days a week, on a rotation basis. “The process of cleaning and sanitisation of the offices and departments is being carried out. The VC has directed the HoD’s to proceed with removing the scrap items and ensure repairs in their department,” informed the PRO.