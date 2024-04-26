Allahabad University to host inaugural alumni meet on Saturday

Allahabad University (AU) is set to host its first alumni meet, the “Familiar Faces Fiesta,” organised by the registered University of Allahabad Alumni Association on April 27 and 28, beginning Saturday. AU VC Prof Sangita Srivastava addressing media personnel on Friday (HT Photo)

Many former students from pre-1996 are expected to attend, including a former Chief Justice of India, four sitting Supreme Court judges, and five former Supreme Court judges. Additionally, both current and former high court judges will participate in this two-day event, as noted by AU vice-chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava in a press briefing on Friday, ahead of the meet’s inauguration on Saturday.

The meet will also include administrative officials from the office of the President of India, the department of science and technology, and other central ministries and departments. Among the notable attendees from the entertainment industry is renowned filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia, the vice-chancellor said.

Around 1,200 alumni have registered for this event, Prof Srivastava added.

The VC also mentioned that a decision has been made to make the alumni meet a regular event at the university, with plans to hold it every February. Among the attendees at this meet are former Chief Justice of India Justice VN Khare, as well as sitting Supreme Court judges Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Pankaj Mittal, and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia. Retired Supreme Court judges attending the event include Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice Krishna Murari, and Justice Vineet Sharan.

Over 40 sitting judges from the Allahabad high court are set to attend, including Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta, Justice Anjani Kumar Mishra, Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi, Justice Vivek Kumar Birla, Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra, Justice Siddhartha Varma, Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh, and Justice Rahul Chaturvedi, among others.

The inaugural alumni meet will also launch the University’s Alumni Association mobile app, “UoAAA.” Additionally, a film about the university, titled “The Banyan Tree,” will be screened, and the university’s memento “The Banyan Tree: Memoirs and Dreams” will be released.

A food court and arts and crafts exhibition have been set up near Nirala Art Gallery by the department of visual arts, the department of fashion technology, and the department of family and community sciences. This was inaugurated on Friday evening. The coffee table book, “The Glory of University of Allahabad,” recently published by the university, will also be available for sale.

Registration at library lawn : The registration desk for alumni attending the meet will be located at the library lawn. Faculty members from the university and its affiliated colleges will be issued identity cards in advance.

Kumar Vishwas’s poetry recitation on April 28

On the evening of April 28, the renowned poet Kumar Vishwas will entertain participants with his poetry at the Banyan Lawn of the university. Other poets, including Sandeep Bhola, Kavita Tiwari, Rajeev Raj, and Priyanshu Gajendra, will also recite their works.