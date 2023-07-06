AU to implement NEP in phases; six new courses begin this session

Allahabad University (AU) plans to implement National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 norms on its campus in a phased manner starting from this academic session itself.

AU V-C Prof Sangita Srivastav addressing mediapersons on Thursday (HT Photo)

The central university has prepared the blueprint for the first phase of the exercise and will start six new courses under the NEP-2020 from the academic session 2023-24, AU vice-chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava said.

The V-C said that the NEP norms could not be implemented simultaneously in all courses at AU due to the large number of students enrolled in its courses.

The vice-chancellor said that there are more than 65,000 students in university and its constituent colleges, so the new education policy cannot be implemented simultaneously in all the courses. Thus, it has been decided that the new education policy should be implemented in three phases in AU and its constituent colleges.

In the session 2025-26, the rest of the courses will be started under the new education policy, she explained.

Addressing mediapersons on Thursday, the V-C said that out of these six new courses, admission in two courses will be through joint entrance examination (JEE) and in another four courses through Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

Prof Srivastava said that under the new education policy, five-year Integrated BCA and MCA in data science will be started under Centre of Computer Education and Training, Institute of Professional Studies (IPS) of AU with 40 seats along with MSc in Cognitive Science (CSC), under AU’s Centre of Behavioral and Cognitive Science (CBCS) which too will have 40 seats.

Admissions to both these courses will be done through JEE, she added.

The four courses in which admissions would be through CUET include a five-year integrated programme in Family and Community Sciences (BSc and MSc) in major areas of textile and apparels, food and nutrition and human development under Department of Family and Community Sciences of AU with 40 seats and a five-year integrated course in Disaster Management and Environmental Studies under Department of Geography and Centre of Environmental Sciences with 40 seats besides BA-LLB (Hons) five year integrated law course under Faculty of Law and five-year MBA at Motilal Nehru Institute of Research and Business Administration (MONIRBA), AU, the V-C said.

