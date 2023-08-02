SP leader faces off with cops over entry into AU campus

Samajwadi Party (SP) workers entered into an altercation with the police after Samajwadi Lohia Vahini president and former student leader of Allahabad University (AU) Abhishek Yadav was briefly stopped from entering the central university campus on Wednesday.

SP leader Abhishek Yadav with supporters in Prayagraj on Wednesday (HT Photo)

Yadav had come to Prayagraj for the first time after being made the president of Samajwadi Lohia Vahini.

Earlier, on his arrival in the city, Yadav, along with hundreds of students reached the university gate to garland the statue of Shaheed Lal Padmadhar installed near the AU Union Hall.

Before his arrival, a heavy police force was deployed at the university gate. When Yadav tried to enter the university campus along with his supporters, the police stopped him. After a brief altercation, the police allowed Abhishek along with some supporters to enter the university but did not allow the large crowd that was with him to enter the university.

After entering, Yadav garlanded the statue of Lal Padmadhar. After this, he went and garlanded the statue of Ram Manohar Lohia at Civil Lines and finally came to SP’s district office in George Town and held talks with party officials.

Adil Hamza, former student union vice-president of Allahabad University, who was with Yadav, said that after entering the limits of the district, Yadav was welcomed by party workers in Lalgopalganj and Phaphamau.

Abhishek Yadav is all set to lead a relay cycle rally of Samajwadi Party (SP) from Prayagraj on August 9--the August Kranti Diwas. Through the rally, named ‘Desh bachao, Desh banao’, the party will campaign for a caste census while seeking the ouster of the BJP. The rally will culminate in Lucknow on party founder, late Mulayam Singh Yadav’s birth anniversary, on November 22.

The bicycle rally will begin from Prayagraj on August 9 and traverse through Kaushambi, Chitrakoot, Banda, Fatehpur, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ambedkarnagar, Faizabad, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahriach, Gonda, Barabanki and end at Lucknow.

