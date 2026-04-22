Alwar woman, 69, abducted, assaulted, robbed; found unconscious in forest: Cops

A 69-year-old woman was allegedly abducted, assaulted, and robbed by unidentified men on Wednesday in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, police said. Tulsa Devi was robbed her of jewellery worth ₹8 lakh, police said. (Representative Photo)

The victim identified as Tulsa Devi was found unconscious in a forest area 16 km away from her house. According to police, around 1 am when she was asleep, a group of assailants arrived in car, allegedly stuffed cloth in her mouth, wrapped her in blanket and abducted her.

Malakhera station house officer Hardayal said the family was asleep at the time of the incident. Victim’s daughter-in-law, Tara Devi, woke up during the commotion, but the group had fled with the victim.

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Tulsa Devi was robbed her of jewellery worth ₹8 lakh, police said. The stolen items reportedly include 1.25 kg of silver anklets, a silver chain, 3.5 tolas of gold ornaments, along with other valuables.

She sustained injuries to her legs and face during the assault and is admitted to a local hospital in Malakhera.

Sarjeet Rebari, victim’s son said the family immediately informed police and also launched a joint search with locals that went on for three hours.

Police has registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the accused.