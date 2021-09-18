Home / Cities / Others / Amarinder’s principal chief secy, political secy resign as well
Government sources said chief principal secretary Suresh Kumar will continue in his post till a new CM is appointed. (HT Photo)
Government sources said chief principal secretary Suresh Kumar will continue in his post till a new CM is appointed. (HT Photo)
others

Amarinder’s principal chief secy, political secy resign as well

Suresh Kumar a retired IAS officer officer and Captain Amarinder had appointed him as his chief principal secretary, despite opposition.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 07:48 PM IST

Chandigarh Within minutes of the resignation of Capt Amarinder Singh as Punjab chief minister, his chief principal secretary Suresh Kumar and political secretary Captain Sandeep Sandhu resigned from their posts as well.

Kumar, a retired IAS officer of the 1983-batch, was considered the final word of Amarinder on official matters, Sandhu used to look political affairs and was the bridge between the government and the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. A senior government official said that since Kumar’s appointment as the chief principal secretary to the CM is co-terminus with that of Amarinder holding the CM post, he shall continue on his post as CPS, till the new CM is appointed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.