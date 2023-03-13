Amazon leases over 8 lakh sq ft office space in Gurugram, Hyderabad

E-commerce giant Amazon has leased two prominent office spaces, acquiring over 8 lakh square feet of space in the DLF Downtown project in DLF Cybercity in Gurugram, and Orange Towers in Hyderabad for a period of five years.

According to documents accessed by Propstack.com, lease deeds have been signed by Amazon Data Services Pvt Ltd and other group entities for 5.50 lakh sq ft in Orange Towers in Hyderabad and 3.38 lakh sq ft in DLF Downtown Block B in Gurugram and registered in February 2023.

According to the documents signed between Amazon representatives and Nirmala George Estates Pvt Ltd, Amazon has leased the entire ground, plus 10 floors in Orange Towers totalling 5.50 lakh sq ft for a period of 60 months.

Amazon will pay a lease rent of ₹1.33 lakh per month from July 1, 2022, to June 2025, and the rent will escalate to ₹1.53 lakh per month from July 1, 2025, until March 31, 2027, the documents read.

Meanwhile, in DLF Downtown Block B in Gurugram, the e-commerce giant has taken on lease floors 5, 6, and 7 totalling 2.86 lakh sq ft for Amazon Development Centre (India) Pvt Ltd. 38,598 sq ft on the 8th floor for Amazon Seller Services Pvt Ltd. And 14,044 sq ft on 8th floor for Amazon Transportation Services Pvt Ltd, according to the documents.

The lease commenced on September 1, 2022, for a period of 60 months and a rent of ₹3.72 crore per month for the total leased area at ₹110 per sq ft per month.