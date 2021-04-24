Ambala: Man impersonating IB officer booked for seeking sensitive army info

Police have booked a man for impersonating an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer and seeking sensitive information from an army intelligence officer in Ambala Cantonment on Friday.

Col CB Rai, commanding officer of the Corps 2’s field security section, filed a complaint with SSP Hamid Akhtar and an FIR was lodged against the accused under Sections 170 (personating as civil servant) and 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Cantt police station.

The call was first received by Col Amit Mohanne, commanding officer 2 Corps Provost Unit (military police), on his official landline from an Indian mobile number. The accused claimed to be IB assistant director Rahul from Ambala and asked for military-related information.

Col Amit advised him to call Col Rai for the same.

“At 11:34am, I received a call from the same number and the same individual. The caller started enquiring about movement of a particular army unit. I didn’t divulge any information and requested him to visit my office. The local IB office was contacted to ascertain if any person named Rahul is posted there and it was found that no such person works there,” Col Rai said.

DSP (Cantt) Ram Kumar said the call is being traced and the matter is under investigation.

