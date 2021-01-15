Ambala MP, MLA absent from oath ceremony of mayor, councillors

As the newly-elected mayor Shakti Rani Sharma and 20 councillors of the Ambala municipal corporation (MC) took oaths, local MP Rattan Lal Kataria and city MLA Aseem Goel remained absent from the ceremony at the auditorium of DAV Police Public School on Thursday.

The tenure of the new MC House has started with bitterness as the senior BJP leaders didn’t share the stage with Haryana Janchetna Party (HJP)’s Shakti Rani and her husband Venod Sharma, despite them being the members of the House (without voting rights).

Deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma confirmed that both the leaders were invited for the ceremony. Kataria wasn’t available for a comment, but his nephew Pulkit said over the phone, “He had many events scheduled, but he has been unwell for the last few days”. MLA Goel refused to comment.

Mayor Sharma said, “There must be a reason behind their absence. It is not necessary for everyone to be present everywhere.”

Meanwhile, 14 out of 20 councillors read their oaths in Hindi, five in English and one in Punjabi, administered by divisional commissioner Deepti Umashankar. Mayor Sharma took oath in English language.

By the evening, senior Congress leader and newly elected councillor from ward number 5, Rajesh Mehta, joined HJP in the presence of party chief Venod Sharma at his residence. With this, the party has managed to bring its number equal to the BJP with eight members each, followed by Haryana Democratic Front and Congress with two each.

Q&A with mayor Shakti Rani Sharma

What will be your top priorities?

The first thing we do when we reach our home is to clean the place. There is no mess, as most of you say, but we’ll try to work in a proper way and improve the system.

How will you tackle the menace of corruption, as promised by your party during campaigning?

Let us first get into the system and understand what needs to be done.

How will you manage to bring funds for the MC? Will you introduce any new tax?

Frankly speaking, I’ve to first understand the working of the corporation. I’ll seek advice from commissioner Parth Gupta and take the task forward.

What about the appointment of senior deputy and deputy mayor?

There is no notification on this yet.