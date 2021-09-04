Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ambala tops Haryana in vaccination coverage: Anil Vij
others

Ambala tops Haryana in vaccination coverage: Anil Vij

According to the office of the civil surgeon, overall 91.99% have received the first dose and 46.33% have got the second dose till September 3 in Ambala district
By HT Correspondent, Ambala
UPDATED ON SEP 04, 2021 01:43 AM IST
A district task force constituted last month to study overall vaccination coverage in Ambala district has submitted its report to Haryana health minister Anil Vij. (HT FILE PHOTO)

As Ambala nears 50% target of second dose inoculation against Covid-19, Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Friday said that his home district has vaccinated the highest number of beneficiaries in the state.

A district task force constituted last month to study overall vaccination coverage in the district has submitted its report to the minister.

According to it, till September 2, 91% healthcare workers have received the first dose and 98% have received the second dose. Also, 92% frontline workers have received the first while 90% have completed the vaccination cycle.

Among senior citizens, 99% and 68% have got the first and second jab , respectively. As many as 77% in the age group of 18-44 years have got the first dose, while 21% have got both doses. In the 45-59 age group, 93% and 57% have received a single and two doses, respectively.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the health department conducted a mega vaccination drive and administered 30,925 doses at nearly 200 camps in the district. According to the office of the civil surgeon, overall 91.99% have received the first dose and 46.33% have got the second dose till September 3 in Ambala.

