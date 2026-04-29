Ambala, A young woman, riding pillion on a motorcycle, was killed after she fell from a flyover after the some unknown vehicle rammed into the bike in a hit-and-run case, police said on Wednesday. Ambala: Woman riding pillion falls off from a flyover after bike hit by vehicle

The incident took place Tuesday evening, they said.

The woman, a resident of Faridabad, died after plunging approximately 15 feet to the ground, while the doctor driving the motorcycle sustained critical injuries.

In a statement given to the police, the injured Ram Prakash stated that he is originally a native of Jind district. He is currently undergoing an internship at MM Hospital, Mullana in Ambala district.

On the night of April 28 he was traveling towards Ambala City on his motorcycle with his companion.

Around 9 pm, as they reached the Baldev Nagar flyover near Ambala City, an unidentified vehicle approaching from behind rammed into their motorcycle.

Both the riders fell on the road.

The woman, aged around 26 years, who was seated on the pillion seat, was flung into the air, clearing the flyover's railing before plummeting directly to the ground below.

Police said she sustained severe injuries in the accident. She was rushed to the hospital, doctors declared her brought dead.

According to the police, Ram Prakash also sustained severe injuries in the accident and was taken to a hospital.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Satish Kumar, incharge of the Baldev Nagar Police Post, has recorded the injured doctor's statement.

The driver of the unidentified vehicle fled the scene immediately after the collision. The police have registered a case under various provisions of the law against him including negligent driving, causing death by negligence and fleeing the scene, a "hit-and-run" offense) and dndangering the lives of others.

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