Amid drone, theft rumors: Man opens fire in Maharajganj village, four injured

Four people, including three minor girls, were injured in Luxmipur Adanga village, under Sinduri Police Station limits in Maharajganj district, on Thursday night when a man opened fire on a crowd gathered over rumors of thieves and a drone sighting. Villagers reported that drone sightings and frequent incidents of theft have created fear in the region, forcing them to stay awake at night and guard their villages with sticks and torches.

According to police officials, the incident occurred around 9:40pm when rumours of thieves and a drone hovering over the area spread across the village. Amid the chaos, Gautam Singh, a resident of Mushara village in Sant Kabir Nagar, allegedly opened fire on the crowd.

The injured have been identified as Pratima (16), Jayoti (14), Geeta (13), and Narmada (45). All were admitted to the district hospital, with Pratima, who sustained critical injuries, later referred to Gorakhpur Medical College for advanced treatment.

Superintendent of police (SP) Somendra Meena, along with the circle officer, rushed to the spot, brought the situation under control, and visited the hospital to meet the injured. Acting swiftly, SP Meena suspended Sinduri station house officer (SHO) Satyendra Kumar Rai for negligence and formed three police teams to apprehend the accused.

Police later confirmed that Gautam Singh had been arrested and the weapon used in the incident recovered. Security in the area has been tightened to prevent any further unrest.

Police have assured strict action against the accused and appealed to villagers not to spread or believe in unverified rumors.