Amid heavy rain, Eid-ul-Azha celebrated peacefully in Braj region

The festival of Eid-ul-Azha, also known as Bakrid, was celebrated peacefully amid tight security arrangements in the Taj city on Sunday. Although heavy rain lashed the city since early morning, it could not dampen the spirit of those coming out for offering “namaz” (prayer) at various mosques, Eidgah and also at the mosque within the Taj Mahal premises.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Like in the past, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had issued notification in advance to remove ticket for entry to Taj Mahal from 7am to 10am on occasion of Bakrid for all.

Heavy rain lashed the city since 4am leaving city roads waterlogged. However, the devotees stood in rows, offered “namaz” and exchanged greetings. Sacrifice (Qurbani) was performed later in the day. Elaborate arrangements were made and the day passed off peacefully in Braj region including Agra and Aligarh divisions.

“Aligarh police had released a special traffic plan to ensure smooth conduct of Eid-ul-Azha celebrations in the city which remained in force from 5am to 11am on Sunday. Both heavy and light vehicles were limited to the city area during this period,” said Aligarh SSP Kalanidhi Naithani.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Guidelines were also issued for non-traditional vehicles like e-rickshaws, bullock carts and tractor-trolleys and their movements were prohibited in most of the city areas during this duration of six hours when namaz followed by sacrifice took place,” the SSP added.

Much in focus these days, the Shahi Eidgah Mosque sharing wall with Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura too had smooth conduct of “namaz” on the occasion. “Management committee of Shahi Eidgah Mosque made required arrangements and greetings were exchanged on the pious occasion,” said secretary, management committee for Shahi Eidgah Mosque in Mathura, Tanveer Ahmad.