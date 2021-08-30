Amid staff shortage, PCR teams in Ludhiana forced to work on 24-hour shifts

While the new police commissioner, Naunihal Singh, wants to infuse new energy into the force, staff crunch and poor working conditions for the personnel are set to make the task all the more difficult.

The PCR patrolling teams, which have now been told to join mock drills and morning parades, reveal that they are often forced to work on 24-hour shifts due to shortage of staff.

The police control room (PCR) force, which has a strength of 350, is expected to be on duty the whole day, following which they are allowed rest.

Many say that the long and hectic working hours have taken a toll on their physical and mental health, and they are unable to take out time for themselves or their families.

A PCR personnel, on the condition of anonymity, said, “As our shift lasts the whole day, our sleep cycles have been disturbed. When the PCR motorcycle squad was launched, we used to work in eight-hour shifts, then we were asked to stretch for 12 hours and now, it has been extended to 24-hours.”

“We barely have any time for our families and social life is also affected. We can hardly attend family functions, weddings etc. The situation is worse for police personnel whose families stay in other districts,” said the cop.

Police commissioner Naunihal Singh said that PCR teams are overworked and they are working to ease duty hours for these personnel.

The Ludhiana police commissionerate has 30 patrolling vans, including a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Mahindra Bolero and Chevrolet Tavera and 80 motorcycles. A total of 350 police personnel are deputed in PCR teams, who work in teams of two.

Six litres of fuel for PCR vans

PCR vans get only six litres of fuel for one shift of patrolling, while the motorcycles teams get two litres of petrol for 24 hours. PCR personnel said that as the mileage of cars is less, they need for more fuel as they have to keep moving all the time. Sometimes, they end up paying for fuel from their own pockets.

Police personnel dies of cardiac arrest on duty

A police personnel, head constable Jaswant Singh, 53, who was deputed at police post Jagatpuri had died of cardiac arrest while on duty on Sunday night. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Iqbal Singh, in-charge at Jagatpuri police post, stated that Jaswant Singh was deputed on a checkpoint in the area at around 11.30pm, when he complained of chest pain and collapsed. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment. Jaswant Singh is survived by his wife and two children.