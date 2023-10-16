Amit Shah attacks Congress’ ‘appeasement politics’ in Chhattisgarh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday attacked the ruling Congress government in Chhattisgarh, saying the party will continue its “appeasement” and vote bank politics if it returns to power in the state after the assembly polls next month.

Union home minister Amit Shah. (File photo.)

Shah also lashed out at the Bhupesh Baghel government over incidents of communal violence in the state, and asked people whether they wanted Chhattisgarh to again become a centre of communal riots.

Chhattisgarh is going to the polls in two phases on November 7 and November 17; the Congress had won 68 seats (now 71) and the BJP 15 in the 2018 assembly polls.

Shah was addressing a rally in Rajnandgaon city ahead of former chief minister Raman Singh and three other BJP candidates filing their nominations to fight election in constituencies in the district.

“The Congress government has built a “corruption chain” up to Delhi like a food chain (of restaurants) and if BJP comes to power in Chhattisgarh, we will recover every penny from the corrupt and they will be hung upside down,” he added.

Shah said the undivided Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh had remained a ‘BIMARU’ (laggard) state during the Congress rule, but in 15 years after Raman Singh came to power (in Chhattisgarh in 2003), it turned into a developed state.

The BJP has fielded Ishwar Sahu, the father of Bhuneshwar Sahu who was killed in the Biranpur riot in April this year, from the Saja assembly segment in Bemetara district against state minister Ravindra Chaubey.

Pointing at Sahu who was on the stage, Shah said , “Bhuneshwar Sahu was lynched for vote bank (politics) and appeasement. We will bring the murderer of Bhuneshwar Sahu to justice. We have given a ticket to his father”.

“Do you want Chhattisgarh to become the centre of communal riots once again? Should Bhuneshwar Sahu get justice or not? If Congress comes to power again, it will continue the politics of appeasement and vote bank,” he said.

The BJP has given tickets to Sahu, a riot victim, and to an accused in a riot case in two constituencies where communal violence broke out in the last two years.

Shah said multiple “scams” took place during the Congress rule in Chhattisgarh and accused CM Baghel of turning the state into the “ATM’ of Delhi darbar”, taking a swipe at the ruling party in the state.

Reacting to Shah’s speech, Congress spokesperson RP Singh said that because Shah has no issue (to raise) in Chhattisgarh, he was and trying to divide the state on religious line.

“ People in the state know what is happening. They (BJP) have nothing concrete to offer and all senior leaders of BJP know that they are losing elections,” said Singh.

