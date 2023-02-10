Amit Shah to attend MSME session at GIS today

LUCKNOW Union home minister Amit Shah will be in Lucknow on Friday (February 10) to attend the session on ‘Enhancing Safety and Empowering MSMEs and Cooperatives’ at the Global Investors’ Summit (GIS). Shah has been invited as the session’s chief guest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Union minister is scheduled to land at the Lucknow airport around 3.30 pm and go straight to Vrindavan Yojana, the GIS venue. Shah will take a round of the exhibition at the venue and attend the session on MSMEs.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be the guest of honour at the session. Besides, Subhrakant Panda, the state minister for MSMEs and FICCI president, will also attend the event. A total of 34 brainstorming sessions have been planned during the three-day GIS event.