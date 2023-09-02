‘Amrit Mahotsav Samaroh’ to mark ABVP 75th foundation day celebration

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) celebrates its 75th foundation day through a grand event ‘Amrit Mahotsav Samaroh’ scheduled to be held in Sangam city on Sunday.

This mega-convention will take place at the Preetam Das Auditiroum of Motilal Nehru Medical College, commencing at 11 am.

Distinguished guests and ABVP workers from Kashi Prant, comprising 12 administrative districts, will gather to commemorate this remarkable occasion, said Abhinav Mishra, state media convenor of ABVP.

The event will be graced by the presence of ABVP’s national organising secretary, Ashish Chauhan, who will be the keynote speaker at the event.

‘Amrit Mahotsav Samaroh’ aims to serve as a special gathering to commemorate ABVP’s incredible journey spanning seven and a half decades. This event will provide a platform for current members and ex-members to unite and celebrate the organisation’s unwavering dedication to educational excellence, nation-building, and the welfare of students, Mishra said.

ABVP has played a pivotal role in nurturing student leadership and activism in India. With a legacy that spans generations, the organisation has consistently championed the rights and welfare of students nationwide, he said.

Atendra Singh, state secretary of ABVP said, “Amrit Mahotsav Samaroh’ promises to be a memorable occasion, filled with insightful discussions, cultural performances, and a sense of camaraderie that defines the ABVP spirit.”

ABVP workers from Amethi, Sultanpur, Varanasi, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Bhadohi, Mirzapur, Jaunpur, Prayagraj, Chandauli, Gazipur, and Kaushambi will join the celebrations.

