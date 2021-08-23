Amritsar beat Ludhiana to enter semi-finals of inter-district U-16 cricket tourney

Amritsar registered a comfortable eight-wicket victory over host Ludhiana in the semi-finals of the PCA inter-district U-16 cricket tournament at GRD Global Education institute.

Continuing from their overnight score of 88 runs for 9 wickets in 56 overs, Ludhiana was bundled out for 93 runs in 63.2 overs.

Varundeep Singh of Amritsar took five wickets for 39 runs, while Aviraj and Sehbaj Gill took two wickets.

Amritsar was off to a flying start and chased the target for the loss of two wickets. Rahul Kumar played scored 49 runs in 66 balls with the help of eight boundaries. Anmoljot took two wickets for 21 runs.

In first innings, Ludhiana scored 139 runs for 10 wickets (all out) in 73.3 overs. Amritsar scored 165 runs for 10 wickets (all-out) in 86.5 overs. In second innings, Ludhiana scored 93 runs for 10 wickets in 63.2 overs while Amritsar scored 70 runs for 2 wickets in 24.4 overs.