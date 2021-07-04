Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Amritsar civil hospital without specialised staff for vaccination
others

Amritsar civil hospital without specialised staff for vaccination

he already working staff has been asked to pitch in with vaccinations as well, which has led to the relatively slow pace of the inoculation drive
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 09:41 PM IST
The hospital has no post for handling the work of Covid-19 vaccination. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Amritsar The civil hospital in the historic holy city is struggling to vaccinate its targeted number of persons against Covid-19, with no specialised staff hired to conduct a task that is a national priority today. The already working staff has been asked to pitch in with vaccinations as well, which has led to the relatively slow pace of the inoculation drive. The major burden has fallen on ward nurses, who are already loaded with their routine work.

“The hospital has no post for handling the work of Covid-19 vaccination. We require at least two people, working only on vaccination, to meet our daily target. On Saturday, we vaccinated 762 persons against the assigned target of 1,000,” said Rajesh Sharma, president, Employee Welfare Association, at the hospital.

Another issue plaguing the vaccination drive is nurses working in the mother-child ward are also put on vaccination duty. This a grave risk for the newborns. Sharma added, “If we are given more staff, we can vaccinate almost twice the number of people we’re vaccinating now.”

Before the Covid-19 virus struck, the hospital had been getting people on deputation to tide over staff strength issues.

Assistant civil surgeon Amarjeet Singh said, “We’ll resolve the issue by arranging more staff and meet our daily targets. Even with such challenges, we have vaccinated 54% of the city’s population. On Friday, we conducted 45 mega camps in the city and vaccinated around 45,000 people, which was more than the target given to us.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo learns to get into pool, enjoys happy swim. Watch

‘Eye of fire’ on Gulf of Mexico sparks hilarious memes on Twitter

Iconic places from around the world re-created in Minecraft, including Taj Mahal

Elephant named Kinyei’s dust bath video is all about happiness
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP