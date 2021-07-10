Amritsar GMC staffer suspended after new-born dies for want of blood

Amritsar A blood bank staffer at the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Government Medical College has been suspended after a five-day-old girl died due to lack of blood and alleged negligence in the hospital on Friday late evening. The premature new-born was daughter of Jatinder Singh, and had been brought to the hospital four days ago.

The employee in question, Gurpreet Singh, was a blood bank technician, who was on deputation with the hospital for the past few months. Medical superintendent Dr KD Singh said, “Gurpreet Singh is being terminated from his services for negligence. He is in police custody and legal proceedings will also be initiated against him.”

The child’s family hailing from Verka locality alleged that Gurpreet, who was the only staff member available in the blood bank at that time, seemed to be under the influence of drugs. “We visited the blood bank about 6:30pm, and there was no else there except him. We told him we have a donor, but he told us that blood would be made available after 8pm; my daughter died at 7:30pm,” Jatinder claimed, adding that his child was in respiratory distress, but could have been saved.

Visitors to the hospital alleged that getting blood on time was a major challenge for patients, with the staff negligent towards their duty. “The blood bank at the hospital arranges adequate blood through donation camps etc, but still could not streamline a system, where patients are not harassed,” a visitor alleged.