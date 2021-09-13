Amritsar man held for role in 40kg heroin smuggling

Amritsar Punjab Police on Monday arrested an international smuggler identified as Harpreet Singh, alias Happy, of Chawinda Kalan in Amritsar, for his role in the smuggling of a 40kg heroin consignment, which was recovered on the Indo-Pak Border on August 21.

Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said police have also recovered 1kg heroin from Happy, who was arrested by the Amritsar Commissionerate Police from Chheharta village in Amritsar. “We have also impounded his Splendour motorcycle,” he added. Amritsar-rural police had foiled this major drug smuggling bid by recovering 39 packets of heroin, weighing 40.81 kg, in the Panjgraian Border Outpost (BOP) area of Amritsar.

Gupta added that investigation had pointed to Happy’s nexus with international drug smugglers and gangsters. “His (Happy’s) links with smugglers in Pakistan and smuggler Jagga, who works from Malaysia, are being probed,” he added.

Amritsar commissioner Vikram Jeet Duggal said police were carrying out investigation to unravel the international drug supply network operating in the state. A case been registered under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Chheharta police station in Amritsar.