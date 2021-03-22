Home / Cities / Others / Amritsar pharmacy college overcharges fee, ordered to refund
others

Amritsar pharmacy college overcharges fee, ordered to refund

The college is affiliated with Inder Kumar Gujral Punjab Technical University, Jalandhar. Students have paid between ₹60,000 and ₹65,000 against the legitimate fee of ₹29,000.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:01 AM IST
Students at an admission counter. (HT FILE PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY)

Jalandhar The State Technical and Industrial Training department, in a probe, has found that Shaheed Bhagat Singh College of Pharmacy, Sohian Kalan village, Amritsar, is guilty of charging double the fee that the state government has mandated from its diploma students. The college is affiliated with Inder Kumar Gujral Punjab Technical University, Jalandhar. Students have paid between 60,000 and 65,000 against the legitimate fee of 29,000.

Technical education department principal secretary Anurag Verma has directed the secretary of his department to get refund of overcharged fee to students or their parents from the college management before March 31. “If the college will not return the overcharged fee to students then get FIR registered against college management,” Verma’s order adds.

The department had ordered inspection against the college as it had received complaints that the college has been charging high fee from students of diploma. Rajesh Kumar, officiating principal, Government Polytechnic College, for Jalandhar on March 16, 2021.

Anurag Verma wrote a letter to the secretary, technical education that the inspecting teams recorded video statements of the students. Verma also asked the secretary to initiate the process to cancel affiliation as per rules, with the inspection recording shortcomings. The college principal did not respond to repeated calls.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Covid killed more people than road mishaps in Mohali in 2020

Mansukh Hiran murder mystery solved, Sachin Vaze the prime accused, says Maharashtra ATS

Corruption in Mumbai Police highlighted earlier too, says Fadnavis

Covid-19 norms flouted at AAP rally in Moga
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP