Amritsar police launch new software to track visitors’ entry

Amritsar The police on Thursday launched a new software system, City Visitor Information and Record Management System (CVIRMS), to improve their response-time in dealing with criminals in the holy city, Punjab’s tourist hub. On average, over 1 lakh people visit the city a day.

The CVIRMS project requires that whenever somebody checks-in for stays at a hotel or Paying Guest accommodation, or buys arms or ammunition from arms dealer, and buy or sell old vehicles, enrols in security agencies or small industrial enterprises, their complete information like their Aadhar card, driving licence, voter card etc has to be registered in this software system.

The software will not only monitor visitors, but also vehicles and people who commute to the city for jobs. All the hotels, PGs, arms dealers, dealers selling used vehicles, security agencies and owners of small industrial establishments where more than ten workers are working are required to register for this application from now onwards.

“This information, in real-time, will be exclusively available to police officers concerned. Whenever any criminal checks-in and his or her identification is submitted at these places, an automatic alert will be sent to the police department,” said police commissioner Vikram Jeet Duggal, at the launch of the system.

He said, “The hospitality industry will also benefit, as it will legitimise registered hotels and other establishments. Illegal harbouring of anti-social elements will also be checked. The CVIRMS has been developed on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model. It also has unique feature to report emergencies like theft, fire incidents, and causalities in real-time,” Duggal said, adding that 2,500 people had been already been recorded on the software.