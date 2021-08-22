Amritsar registers slight lead on 2nd day of semi-finals of inter-district U-16 cricket tourney

Amritsar registered a 26-run lead on the second day of the semi-final of the PCA inter-district U-16 cricket tournament at GRD Global Education institute.

Continuing from their overnight score of 64 for 2 in 35 overs, the Amritsar team could only add 101 runs and was bundled out for 165 in 86.5 overs.

Aishveen Singh was the top scorer with 48 runs, while Varinder Viru and Rishab Gupta scored 29 runs each.

While Karanjt Singh took six wickets for 29 runs, Anmoljit Singh took three wickets for 45 runs.

Playing the second innings, Ludhiana lost nine wickets for 88 runs in 56 overs.

Varundeep Singh of Amritsar took five wickets for 38 runs, while Sehbaj Gill took two wickets for nine runs.

In the first innings, Ludhiana scored 139 runs for 10 wickets (all-out) in 73.3 overs. Amritsar scored 165 runs for 10 wickets (all-out) in 86.5 overs.