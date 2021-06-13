Amritsar weapon haul: 10 held in November 2020 to be quizzed

Two days after a major weapon haul in the district in which at least 40 pistols (almost all of foreign make) and their cartridges were recovered, Punjab Police will interrogate 10 persons arrested in November 2020, as part of its investigation. At the time, seven pistols were recovered from these accused, some of whom are in jails and would be brought on a production warrant.

On Thursday, Jagjit Singh, alias Jaggu, of Purian Kalan village in Batala was arrested. Preliminary investigation suggests that all weapons were smuggled from Pakistan. Police say Jaggu has links with Pakistan-based terror outfits and pro-Khalistani elements based in the US, Canada and the UK. They also claimed that Jaggu was operating at the behest of his US-based handler Darmanjit Singh, alias Darman Kahlon, a former gangster.

Kahlon’s name had also cropped up in November 2020, when the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) had arrested 10 in from Amritsar in connection with the recovery of seven pistols that were allegedly smuggled from Madhya Pradesh (MP). Seven of the ten accused have been identified as Gagandeep Singh of Tarn Taran, Ravideep Singh, Rajbir Singh, Hira Singh Pawandeep Singh and Gurpreet Singh of Gurdaspur district, and one Rahul of MP. The investigation into this case had found that Kahlon had given ₹1.5 lakh for the smuggling of weapons.

“We will question all ten accused arrested in the 2020 case,” said ADGP (internal security) RN Dhoke, adding that it was unclear as to how much funding Kahlon had given in the Thursday night seizure case. He added that their teams were also working to ascertain the identity of banned and pro-Khalistani organisations in the US, Canada, the UK and Pakistan. “Most weapons are foreign-made and the possibility of their being smuggled from Pakistan can’t be ruled out,” the AGDP added.

Kahlon had fled to the US after accusations emerged that he had orchestrated the escape of a notorious gangster, Harwinder Singh alias Manu, from police custody in 2017. Police are now working to ensure his extradition.

A senior police official said, “Jaggu was nabbed soon after he received the weapon consignment. He had instructions from Kahlon to conceal it till further orders. He does not know who delivered the weapons. We are looking for this absconder.” Assistant inspector general (AIG), SSOC Amritsar, OS Ghumman said, “Investigation is on.”

Police added that Jaggu came in contact with Kahlon during his stay in Dubai from 2017 to 2020. They remained in touch even after Jaggu’s return from Dubai. Batala police have said that Jaggu did not face any criminal case, prior to his arrest on Thursday.