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AMU riding club holds 136th annual horse show ‘Equestria 2026’

Among the winners, Abdullah Rais secured first place in individual lance tent pegging, while Mutaiyab won individual sword tent pegging

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 03:08 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Aligarh
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: The riding club of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), under the University Games Committee, organised its 136th Annual Horse Show, titled Equestria 2026, at the university athletics ground. The event drew a large number of spectators and participants. More than 55 riders took part in various events and displayed skill, discipline and coordination.

A rider performing during AMU Riding Club’s 136th Annual Horse Show ‘Equestria 2026’ at the University Athletics Ground. (HT Photo)

Nadeem Ahmad, deputy labour commissioner, Aligarh, attended as the chief guest. Prof M Mohsin Khan, pro vice-chancellor, and prof Mohammad Naved Khan, proctor, were the guests of honour. Prof Wasif Mohammad Ali and Dr Mohd Yunus Khan, former presidents of the riding club, were present as special guests.

Among the winners, Abdullah Rais secured first place in individual lance tent pegging, while Mutaiyab won individual sword tent pegging. Wadood won the show jumping event. In junior events, Abdullah won junior individual lance tent pegging (boys), while Aiman secured first place in the girls’ category. Irtiqa won musical chair (girls) and pole bending (girls), while Arbaz Rashid won pole bending (boys). Hania secured first place in carrot cutting and Mubashshir won the musical ride event.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / AMU riding club holds 136th annual horse show ‘Equestria 2026’
Home / Cities / Other Cities / AMU riding club holds 136th annual horse show ‘Equestria 2026’
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