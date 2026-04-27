AMU riding club holds 136th annual horse show ‘Equestria 2026’

: The riding club of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), under the University Games Committee, organised its 136th Annual Horse Show, titled Equestria 2026, at the university athletics ground. The event drew a large number of spectators and participants. More than 55 riders took part in various events and displayed skill, discipline and coordination.

A rider performing during AMU Riding Club’s 136th Annual Horse Show ‘Equestria 2026’ at the University Athletics Ground. (HT Photo)

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Nadeem Ahmad, deputy labour commissioner, Aligarh, attended as the chief guest. Prof M Mohsin Khan, pro vice-chancellor, and prof Mohammad Naved Khan, proctor, were the guests of honour. Prof Wasif Mohammad Ali and Dr Mohd Yunus Khan, former presidents of the riding club, were present as special guests.

Among the winners, Abdullah Rais secured first place in individual lance tent pegging, while Mutaiyab won individual sword tent pegging. Wadood won the show jumping event. In junior events, Abdullah won junior individual lance tent pegging (boys), while Aiman secured first place in the girls’ category. Irtiqa won musical chair (girls) and pole bending (girls), while Arbaz Rashid won pole bending (boys). Hania secured first place in carrot cutting and Mubashshir won the musical ride event.

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{{^usCountry}} Rayyan won musical chair (boys). The team Indian file event was won by Hassan, Tuaha, Mutaiyab and Wadood. The team lance tent pegging title went to Ammar, Mubashshir, Abdullah Rais and Abdullah. Huzaifa won boys hacks, while Amaniya secured first place in girls hacks. Ali Mujtaba won mount and dismount. The Joker Prize was awarded to Imran. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rayyan won musical chair (boys). The team Indian file event was won by Hassan, Tuaha, Mutaiyab and Wadood. The team lance tent pegging title went to Ammar, Mubashshir, Abdullah Rais and Abdullah. Huzaifa won boys hacks, while Amaniya secured first place in girls hacks. Ali Mujtaba won mount and dismount. The Joker Prize was awarded to Imran. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The event was organised under the supervision of prof Yusuf Uzzaman Khan, secretary of the university games committee, and Dr Mohd Sarfaraz Alam, president of the riding club. Coach Imran Khan and club captain Mohammad Hassan Arif coordinated the programme. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The event was organised under the supervision of prof Yusuf Uzzaman Khan, secretary of the university games committee, and Dr Mohd Sarfaraz Alam, president of the riding club. Coach Imran Khan and club captain Mohammad Hassan Arif coordinated the programme. {{/usCountry}}

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