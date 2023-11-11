AMU start-up selected as one of the super 25 start-ups

Stick, a start-up under the aegis of the Innovation Council and University Incubation Center, Aligarh Muslim University, has been selected as one of the Super 25 start-ups out of more than 400, at the Start-up Conclave organised by Udhmodya Foundation, in association with the Career Development Centre and Samarth Bharat, University of Delhi.

Stick is an online engagement platform for youth to discover and pursue their passion with complete control over the content. It utilises a novel AI feature based on user-generated data and personality traits to suggest and engage users in fields of interest tailored to their preferences. The vision is to create a personalised world and make Stick a household name among youth.

The team Stick includes Abhishek Singh, Mohammed Tayyab Ilyas, Sumeet Kumar Yadav, Mohammad Ali, Siddique Ahmad and Divyank Shandilya from Zakir Hussain College of Engineering and Technology; Wasid Ansari and Saurav Saraswat from Faculty of Science; Lakshya Pratap Singh from Faculty of Arts and Ritik Bharadwaj and Sumer Jakhar from IIIT Nagpur.

Padma Shri Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder, Naukri.com; Prof. Yogesh Singh, vice-chancellor, University of Delhi; Asish Mohapatra, CEO, OfBusiness; Anubhav Dubey, CEO, Chai Sutta Bar; and Bharat Bhushan Arora, director, Udhmodya Foundation DU were present to enlighten and reward the entrepreneurs.

