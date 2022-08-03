Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘AMU to celebrate I-Day with traditional fervour’

Published on Aug 03, 2022 12:11 AM IST
Vice-chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University, Prof Tariq Mansoor urged the university staff members and students to unfurl the national flag on their roof tops from August 13 to 15.
Aligarh Muslim University campus. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

A consultative meeting under the chairmanship of vice-chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University, Prof Tariq Mansoor was held on Tuesday to discuss and finalise various celebratory programmes to be held at AMU to mark the Independence Day.

Prof Mansoor said the Independence Day would be celebrated in the university under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava’ programme with traditional fervour along with the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

He urged the university staff members and students to unfurl the national flag on their roof tops from August 13 to 15.

Pro-vice chancellor Prof Mohammad Gulrez apprised the members about the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign which is being held under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. He said the flag of India is symbol of pride for every citizen of the country.

At the meeting, it was decided that the traditional mushaira would be held at the university polytechnic auditorium on the eve of Independence Day .

All the functionaries and officials attended the meeting.

